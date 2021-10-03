(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both concluded their respective regular seasons with losses on Sunday.
Royals (74-88): The Twins relied on a five-run first inning to beat the Royals 7-3. Carlos Santana and Michael A. Taylor drove in runs while Hanser Alberto doubled. Santana had three of the Royals' nine hits while Taylor added two. Jackson Kowar got the loss, but struck out six in four innings.
Cardinals (90-72): The Cubs edged the Cardinals 3-2. Tommy Edman homered in the loss while Dylan Carlson, Yadier Molina and Harrison Bader also tallied hits. Jake Woodford earned the loss, striking out four on six hits and three earned runs in five innings. The Cardinals face the Dodgers in the NL Wild Card Game on Wednesday.