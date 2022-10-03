(KMAland) -- Drew Waters hit a go-ahead three-run home run to lift the Royals while Cardinals lost despite another Albert Pujols home run on Monday in MLB.
Kansas City Royals (65-95): Drew Waters hit a three-run home run in the 10th inning to lift the Royals to a 5-2 win in 10 innings over Cleveland (90-70). Waters drove in four total runs, and Michael Massey pitched in a hit and an RBI for the Kansas City offense. Zack Greinke allowed just one earned run in six innings of work while Scott Barlow (7-4) threw the ninth to get the win. Taylor Clarke struck out two for his third save.
St. Louis Cardinals (92-68): Albert Pujols hit another home run, but the St. Louis Cardinals fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates (61-99), 3-2. Pujols drove in both runs for St. Louis on the day. The Cardinals were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Jose Quintana and Miles Mikolas combined to allow just four hits and one run over six innings. Giovanny Gallegos (3-6) walked three and took the loss.