(KMAland) -- The Cardinals rallied to win in 10 innings while the Royals took another loss to the Guardians on Tuesday in MLB action.
Kansas City Royals (65-96): Cleveland (91-70) scored five runs in the fifth to take a 5-3 win over the Royals. Daniel Lynch (4-13) allowed the five runs on eight hits while striking out two to take the loss. Vinnie Pasquantino had two hits and scored once, and Nathan Eaton had two hits and two runs for the Kansas City offense.
St. Louis Cardinals (93-68): The Cardinals rallied for an 8-7 win in 10 innings over the Pirates (61-100). Brendan Donovan, Corey Dickerson, Andrew Knizner and Paul DeJong all had two hits each for St. Louis while Dickerson and Albert Pujols drove in two runs apiece for St. Louis. Dakota Hudson allowed seven runs in 2 2/3 innings, but Chris Stratton (10-4) grabbed the win with two shutout innings in relief.