Major League Baseball

(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both lost their final regular season games of the season on Wednesday. 

St. Louis Cardinals (93-69): The Cardinals dropped their final regular season game of the season, 5-3, to the Pirates (62-100). Tommy Edman had three hits, an RBI and two runs to lead the way for St. Louis on offense. Nolan Arenado also had an RBI hit. Matthew Liberatore (2-2) took the loss with five runs allowed in five innings. 

Kansas City Royals (65-97): The Royals season finished with a 9-2 loss to the Guardians (92-70) on Wednesday. Vinnie Pasquantino and Kyle Isbel each hit home runs to account for the Royals offense. Jonathan Heasley (4-10) gave up six runs on nine hits in five innings to take the defeat.

