(Los Angeles) -- Chris Taylor hit a two-run walk-off home run to lift the Dodgers to a 3-1 win over the Cardinals in the National League Wild Card Game.

St. Louis struck in the first inning on a single, a walk and a wild pitch, but Justin Turner tied it in the fourth with a solo home run.

Adam Wainwright worked 5 1/3 innings, struck out five and gave up one run on four hits to take the no decision. Tommy Edman had three of St. Louis’ five hits, but the Cardinals finished 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

