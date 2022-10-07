(St. Louis) -- The St. Louis Cardinals blew a two-run ninth-inning lead in a 6-3 loss to Philadelphia in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series.
After striking out Rhys Hoskins to open the ninth, Ryan Helsley allowed a single, walk, walk and run-scoring hit by pitch. Jean Segura followed with a go-ahead two-run hit off Andre Pallante, and the Phillies tacked on three more runs. Helsley officially pitched one inning and gave up four runs on one hit and two walks.
Jose Quintana’s 5 1/3 scoreless innings was wasted, as he allowed just two hits and a walk while striking out three. Juan Yepez accounted for the first two Cardinals runs, hitting a pinch-hit two-run home run in the seventh, while Nolan Gorman had a two-out RBI single in the ninth.
Game 2 of the series is slated for a 7:37 first pitch on Saturday evening.