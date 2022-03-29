(KMAland) -- The Kansas City Royals (7-3) picked up another Spring Training win on Tuesday with an 11-4 victory over Seattle.
The Royals used four runs in the fourth and three in the seventh for the win.
Kyle Isbel blasted a three-run homer in the win while Bobby Witt. Jr and Carlos Santana had two hits each. Ivan Castilo drove in two runs and homered in the win, and Brewer Hicklen also plated two runs.
Whit Merrifield, Hunter Dozier and Cam Gallagher each doubled.
Daniel Lynch picked up the win, surrendering five hits in five innings