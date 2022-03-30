(KMAland) -- The Cardinals sent an astounding 29 runs across while the Royals suffered a loss on Wednesday.
Royals (7-4): The Royals suffered a 9-5 loss to San Francisco after surrendering six runs in the second inning. Salvador Perez and Edward Olivares had three hits apiece. Olivares doubled, along with Nicky Lopez while Kyle Isbel went deep. Carlos Hernandez struck out four batters on six hits in 2 2/3 innings.
Cardinals (6-4): A 15-run eighth inning highlighted the Cardinals' dominant 29-8 win over Washington. The offense scratched 27 hits, including home runs from Yadier Molina, Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong. Molina had two hits and three RBI, Goldschmidt scored three runs and knocked four hits, including a double.
DeJong also doubled and drove in five runs. Conner Capel had three hits, scored twice and sent four runs across. Alec Burleson drove in three runs and doubled while Corey Dickerson and Harrison Bader also muscled doubles. Miles Mikolas got the win after five innings of four-hit, two-strikeout baseball.