(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both opened their seasons with losses on Opening Day Thursday.
Kansas City Royals (0-1): The Royals mustered only two hits in a 2-0 loss to the Twins (1-0). Those hits came from Salvador Perez and Kyle Isbel, who doubled. Zack Greinke took the loss after allowing six hits and two earned runs while striking out four in 5 1/3 innings. Jose Cuas fanned three batters in an inning of relief.
St. Louis Cardinals (0-1): The Cardinals dropped a wild 10-9 affair to the Blue Jays (1-0). Tyler O'Neill and Brendan Donovan each hit two-run homers. Donovan's was part of his three-hit night that also featured three runs scored. Nolan Arenado had two hits, drove in three and doubled. Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman and Willson Contreras accounted for two hits each, and Contreras scored two runs. Ryan Helsley was the losing pitcher while Miles Mikolas struck out six in 3 1/3 innings, but scattered 10 hits and five earned runs.