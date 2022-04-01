(KMAland) -- The Cardinals were a winner, and the Royals were losers in Friday's MLB Spring Training action.
St. Louis Cardinals (7-5): The Cardinals recorded 13 hits in a 7-2 win over the New York Mets. Cory Spangenberg had three hits, including a double while Kramer Robertson drove in two runs on two hits and scored twice. Julio Rodriguez added one hit and two RBI, and Luken Baker went deep as one of his two hits. Sidney Thomas picked up the win.
Kansas City Royals (8-5): The Royals were able to manage eight hits in a 4-2 loss to the San Diego Padres. Salvador Perez mustered two hits including a double and solo home run, while Andrew Benintendi drove in the second run. Jon Heasley suffered his first loss of the season giving up three earned runs, while also tossing three strikeouts in 1.1 innings pitched.