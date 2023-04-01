(KMAland) -- The St. Louis Cardinals got their first win of the year while the Royals were shut out again.
Kansas City Royals (0-2): The Royals suffered their second 2-0 loss to the Twins (2-0) this season. Their four hits came from Salvador Perez (two), Kyle Isbel and Vinnie Pasquantino. Perez had a double. Jordan Lyles took the loss. He struck out two and allowed five hits and one earned run in 5 1/3 innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (1-1): The Cardinals were a 4-1 winner over the Blue Jays (1-1). Nolan Gorman had one hit and two RBI while Jordan Walker had two hits and drove in a run. Paul Goldschmidt also had two hits while Nolan Arenado added one hit and scored two runs. Jack Flaherty got the win after tossing five innings of no-hit action. Ryan Helsley earned the save as the Cardinals’ pitching staff of Flaherty, Helsley, Drew VerHagen, Andre Pallante and Jordan Hicks allowed only four hits.