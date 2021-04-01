(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both had offensive explosions in wins on Opening Day.
Check out the regional rundown below.
Cardinals (1-0): St. Louis scored six in the first and four in the fourth on their way to an 11-6 win over the Reds (0-1) to open the season. Paul Goldschmidt had four hits and scored three runs while Dylan Carlson smashed a first-inning three-run homer. Tyler O’Neill also went deep. Giovanny Gallegos (1-0) was the winning pitcher, striking out two in a scoreless eighth inning. Jack Flaherty lasted just 4 1/3, allowing six runs on six hits.
Royals (1-0): The Royals won a slugfest, 14-10, over the Rangers (0-1). Whit Merrifield, Kyle Isbel and Michael A. Taylor all had three hits apiece with Merrifield, Taylor and Jorge Soler hitting home runs. Taylor drove in three, and Isbel, Soler and Merrifield drove in two apiece. Carlos Hernandez (1-0) threw three relief innings and struck out five to get the win while Wade Davis locked down the save with two strikeouts in the ninth.