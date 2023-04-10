(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both opened new series with losses in MLB action on Monday.
Kansas City Royals (3-8): The Texas Rangers (6-4) scored seven runs in the sixth on their way to an 11-2 win over the Royals. Zack Greinke (0-3) took another loss with three earned runs allowed in five innings, striking out three and walking one. Hunter Dozier cracked a home run in the seventh, and Bobby Witt Jr., Edward Olivares and Nate Eaton all hit safely for KC.
St. Louis Cardinals (3-7): The Cardinals dropped another on the road, falling to the Rockies (5-6), 7-4. Paul Goldschmidt had two hits and two RBI for the Cardinals while Nolan Gorman had a double and Alec Burleson a triple and a run scored. Brendan Donovan singled and scored twice. Steven Matz (0-2) allowed six runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings while striking out four to take the loss.