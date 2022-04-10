(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both took their first losses of the season Sunday in MLB action.
Royals (2-1): The Guardians (1-2) scored 10 runs between the first two innings and rolled to a 17-3 win over the Royals. Kris Bubic (0-1) allowed five runs on three hits and two walks in just two-thirds of an inning while Jackson Kowar allowed seven run on 11 hits in 3 1/3. Hunter Dozier and Michael A. Taylor had two hits each for the Royals. Bobby Witt Jr. added a hit and two RBI.
Cardinals (2-1): The Cardinals fell 9-4 to the Pirates (1-2). Steven Matz (0-1) struggled in his first start with St. Louis, giving up seven runs on nine hits in three innings to take the loss. Nolan Arenado bashed his second home run of the season, driving in two, and Dylan Carlson went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI.