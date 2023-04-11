(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were on opposite sides of nail-biters on Tuesday.
St. Louis Cardinals (4-7): The Cardinals erased a 6-2 deficit in a 9-6 win over the Rockies (5-7). The Cardinals plated four runs in the seventh and three in the ninth to get the win. Tommy Edman, Nolan Gorman and Juan Yepez each went deep. Edman had three hits, doubled and scored twice., Yepez had two and Gorman had one hit. Nolan Arenado doubled as one of his two hits and drove in three runs, and Paul Goldschmidt had one hit, two RBI and scored twice. Jordan Walker added a hit to extend his streak to 11 consecutive games. Miles Mikolas tossed five innings, surrendering 10 hits and six earned runs. Giovanny Gallegos got the win while Ryan Helsley tallied the save.
Kansas City Royals (3-9): Jonah Heim’s walk-off, three-run homer in the 10th inning handed the Royals an 8-5 loss to the Rangers (7-4). Vinnie Pasquantino had three hits, doubled twice and scored a run. Bobby Witt Jr. and Franmil Reyes each had two hits and drove in a run. MJ Melendez and Salvador Perez recorded one hit and one RBI apiece, and Kyle Isbel had two hits, including a double. Jordan Lyles went 6 1/3 innings in his start. He allowed eight hits and four earned runs while striking out four. Scott Barlow took the loss.