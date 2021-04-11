Kansas City Royals

(KMAland) -- The Royals beat the White Sox in extra innings while the Cardinals were routed by the Brewers on Sunday in MLB action.

Royals (4-3): Nicky Lopez and Whit Merrifield laid down back-to-back sacrifice bunts in the 10th inning to lift Kansas City to a 4-3 win over the White Sox (4-5). Merrifield and Kyle Isbell had two hits each, and Carlos Santana blasted a game-tying home run in the ninth. Greg Holland (1-1) threw two scoreless innings, and Kyle Zimmer struck out two to get his first save.

Cardinals (5-4): Milwaukee (5-4) scored four in the first and there in the second to take a 9-3 win over the Cardinals. Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-1) was knocked around for seven runs on six hits and four walks. Austin Dean led the offense with two hits and two RBI.

