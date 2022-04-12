(St. Louis) -- St. Louis held off Kansas City for a 6-5 win in MLB action on Tuesday evening.
Albert Pujols went 3-for-4 with a home run while Nolan Arenado homered and drove in two to lead the Cardinals offense. Tommy Edman pitched in two hits of his own, and Andrew Knizner hit a big three-run home run to break a 3-all tie.
Salvador Perez bashed two home runs and drove in two, and Michael Taylor went deep and drove in two of his own.
Jordan Hicks (1-0) was the winning pitcher with two shutout innings in relief of Dakota Hudson, who went four frames and struck out four. Daniel Lynch (0-1) gave up six runs in five innings and struck out seven to take the loss.