(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both lost in MLB action on Monday.
Cardinals (5-5): The Nationals (2-5) took down the Cardinals, 5-2. St. Louis had just six hits, including RBI knocks by Tommy Edman and Yadier Molina, who hit a solo home run in the sixth. John Gant (0-1) took the loss, giving up three runs on six hits and three walks in five innings.
Royals (4-4): Salvador Perez had four hits, reaching 1,000 for his career, but the Royals lost 10-3 to the Angels (7-3), which scored three runs each in the seventh and ninth innings to pull away. Jorge Soler added a two-RBI hit, and Brady Singer (0-2) took the loss despite allowing just one earned run in five innings.