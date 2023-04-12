(KMAland) -- The Royals rolled while the Cardinals got some late heroics from Nolan Gorman in a win Wednesday night.
Kansas City Royals (4-9): The Royals’ offense came to life in a 10-1 win over the Rangers (7-5). The Royals pounded 14 hits, including three from Bobby Witt Jr, who tripled and drove in a run. MJ Melendez had a double as one of his two hits and drove in three runs, and Michael Massey had two RBI off one hit. Vinnie Pasquantino belted a solo home run and scored twice, and Franmil Reyes had two hits, one RBI and scored twice. Nicky Lopez added two hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Edward Olivares also had two hits and an RBI. Brad Keller tossed a gem. He struck out seven on three hits with one earned run in 6 2/3 innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (5-7): Nolan Gorman’s go-ahead, 2-run home run in the 8th inning led the Cardinals to a 7-4 win over the Rockies (5-8). Tyler O’Neill and Nolan Arenado also went deep in the win. Arenado drove in two while O’Neill had two hits and scored twice. Paul Goldschmidt and Taylor Motter each doubled and drove in a run. Jordan Walker recorded a hit for the 12th consecutive game. Andre Pallante got the win and Ryan Helsley earned the save. Jack Flaherty struck out six on five hits with only one earned run in 5 1/3 innings.