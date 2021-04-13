(KMAland) -- The Cardinals rolled the Nats and the Royals edged the Angels in MLB action on Tuesday.
Cardinals (6-5): The Cardinals rolled to a 14-3 win over the Nationals (2-6), scoring a nine-spot in the fifth to lead the way. Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Justin Williams had two hits and three RBI each, and Dylan Carlson added a trio of hits. Matt Carpenter, Goldschmidt and Arenado all went deep behind Jack Flaherty (2-0), who struck out six and allowed one run on three hits in five innings to get the win.
Royals (5-4): Salvador Perez picked David Fletcher off third to finish a 3-2 win for the Royals over the Angels (7-4). Danny Duffy (2-0) went six innings, scattering eight hits and allowing just one run while striking out six. Greg Holland got the final four outs for his first save. Whit Merrifield and Salvador Perez had two hits each, and Carlos Santana drove in a pair.