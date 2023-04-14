(KMAland) -- The Cardinals' pitching rotation shut the Pirates out while the Braves' bats were too much for the Royals Friday night.
Kansas City Royals (4-10): The Royals were no match for the Braves (10-4), falling 10-3. Bobby Witt Jr had three hits in the loss while Kyle Isbel had a double and drove in a run. Michael Massey also plated a run. MJ Melendez doubled, and Edward Olivares tripled. Brady Singer took the loss. He struck out eight but allowed 10 hits and eight earned runs in five innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (6-8): The Cardinals were a 3-0 winner over the Pirates (8-6). Nolan Gorman drove in two runs and had three hits while Willson Contreras had one hit and one RBI. Brendan Donovan doubled in the win. Zack Thompson got the win. He tossed 1 2/3 innings with four strikeouts. Jake Woodford tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits while striking out seven in the no-decision. Giovanny Gallegos got the save.