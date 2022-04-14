(KMAalnd) -- The Royals and Cardinals both took losses to divisional rivals in MLB action on Thursday.
Royals (2-4): The Royals lost their fourth straight, falling 4-2 to the Tigers (3-4). Hunter Dozier tripled among three hits to lead the Kansas City offense while Whit Merrifield and Michael A. Taylor each drove in one run. Zack Greinke threw 5 1/3 innings with just two runs allowed on five hits. Jake Brentz (0-2) gave up two runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning to take the loss.
Cardinals (3-2): The Cardinals dropped a 5-1 decision to the Brewers (4-3). Tommy Edman accounted for St. Louis’ only run of the game with his second home run of the season. Nolan Arenado, Albert Pujols, Harrison Bader and Yadier Molina also singled once each. Adam Wainwright (1-1) took the loss, giving up four runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings.