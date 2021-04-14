(KMAland) -- The Royals took their series with the Angels while the Cardinals were shut out by the Nationals on Wednesday in MLB.
Royals (6-4): Carlos Santana and Salvador Perez went deep, and the Royals won a 6-1 game with the Angels (7-5). Brad Keller (1-1) got his first win of the season, striking out five and giving up just one run on four hits in 5 2/3 innings. Also at the plate, Andrew Benintendi, Perez, Michael A. Taylor and Hunter Dozier had two hits apiece.
Cardinals (6-6): Joe Ross threw six shutout innings for Washington (3-6) in a 6-0 win over St. Louis. The Cardinals struggled to just four hits, including doubles by Nolan Arenado and Tommy Edman. Adam Wainwright (0-2) struck out seven in five innings, allowing four runs — three earned — on seven hits and two walks.