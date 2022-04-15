(KMAland) – The Royals suffered a tough loss while the Cardinals’ bats could not be denied on Friday night.
Kansas City Royals (2-5): Spencer Torkelson’s two-run home run in the seventh inning handed the Royals their fifth consecutive loss – a 2-1 defeat to the Tigers. Salvador Perez had two hits and doubled while Nicky Lopez also managed two knocks, and Carlos Santana had one. Brad Keller was charged with the loss despite a strong showing with only three hits, two earned runs and five strikeouts in seven innings.
St. Louis Cardinals (4-2): The Cardinals’ offense had little trouble with the Brewers in a 10-1 win. Nolan Arenado and Tommy Edman had homers for the Cardinals. Arenado sent in three runs while Edman, Harrison Bader and Andrew Knizner had two each. Tyler O’Neill posted three hit and doubled while Paul Goldschmidt also had a two-base smack. Miles Mikolas got the win after striking out seven on three hits in 6 2/3 innings.