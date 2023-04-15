(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals ended up on the losing end in Major League Baseball on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (4-11): The Royals dropped another game to the Braves (11-4), 9-3. Bobby Witt Jr. led the Kansas City offense with three hits and scored two runs. Salvador Perez and Hunter Dozier also had two hits apiece, and Perez, Kyle Isbel and Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in one run each. Kris Bubic (0-2) gave up five runs on 10 hits and struck out three in five innings to take the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (6-9): The Cardinals gave up three runs in the 10th inning to take a 6-3 defeat at the hands of the Pirates (9-6). Brendan Donovan doubled among three hits to lead the St. Louis offense. Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Gorman added a hit and an RBI each. Jordan Hicks (0-1) took the loss in allowing three runs on three hits in the 10th. Steven Matz struck out six and walked five in 5 2/3 innings, but he gave up just one run on two hits.