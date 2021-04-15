(KMAland) -- The Royals scored the first seven runs on their way to a third straight win on Thursday in MLB action.
Royals (7-4): The Royals scored the first seven in a 7-5 win over the Blue Jays (6-7) to take their third straight win. Jorge Soler, Hunter Dozier and Hanser Alberto all had two hits, and Andre Benintendi, Dozier, Alberto and Nicky Lopez drove in one run each for Kansas City. Jakob Junis (1-0) struck out six and allowed two runs on five hits in five innings to get the win. Scott Barlow threw the final two frames to get his first save.