(KMAland) -- The Royals snapped a five-game skid while the Cardinals beat the Brewers for the second consecutive night in Saturday’s regional Major League Baseball action.
Royals (3-5): The Royals returned to the win column with a 3-1 win over the Tigers (4-5). Hunter Dozier's two-run home run in the sixth broke a 1-1 tie and ultimately handed the Royals the win. Andrew Benintendi and Bobby Witt Jr added two hits each, and Salvador Perez drove in a run. Collin Snider earned his second win of the season while Josh Staumont earned the save. Kris Bubic was the starter. He struck out four and allowed two hits and one earned run 4 1/3 innings of work.
Cardinals (5-2): The Cardinals edged the Brewers (4-5) in a 2-1 decision. Paul DeJong doubled to drive in a run while Cory Dickerson singled to plate the other. Nolan Arenado scored both runs for the Cardinals while eight different batters accounted for hits. Steven Matz tossed 5 2/3 innings with three hits and six strikeouts.