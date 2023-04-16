(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were on opposite ends of 5-4 decisions Sunday.
St. Louis Cardinals (7-9): Tommy Edman's RBI single scored Nolan Gorman for a walk-off 5-4 win over the Pirates (9-7) on Sunday. Edman's game-winning knock was his second of the game. Lars Nootbaar homered and drove in two runs while Gorman doubled twice and drove in a run. Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras also had doubles. Contreras' was part of his two-hit, one-RBI outing while Arenado had two hits. Drew VerHagen was the winning pitcher. Miles Mikolas threw 5 2/3 innings with four strikeouts and two earned runs on seven hits.
Kansas City Royals (4-12): The Royals suffered a 5-4 loss to the Braves (12-4). Vinnie Pasquantino homered and drove in two runs while Franmil Reyes had two hits and one RBI. Scott Barlow was the losing pitcher. Zack Greinke threw six innings. He allowed four earned runs and four hits while striking out six.