(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both continued their early-season struggles with losses on Monday in MLB.
Kansas City Royals (4-13): The Royals fell to 1-10 at home with a 4-0 loss to the Rangers (10-6). Kansas City managed just one hit on the night — a single by Matt Duffy — and stuck out 10 times against just two walks. Jordan Lyles (0-3) went eight innings, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out three and walking three.
St. Louis Cardinals (7-10): The Cardinals early-season struggles also continued with a 6-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks (10-7). Alec Burleson hit hit second home run of the season, driving in two, and Willson Contreras added two doubles and an RBI in the loss. Jack Flaherty (1-2) worked six innings, allowing four runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four.