(KMAland) -- The Royals split with the Blue Jays while Yadier Molina led the Cardinals to a win over Philadelphia on Saturday in MLB action.
Royals (8-5): The Royals earned a split with the Blue Jays (7-8), getting a walk-off home run from Salvador Perez in game two. The opener was a 5-1 defeat with Andrew Benintendi and Nicky Lopez collecting the only hits of the game. In the finale, Ervin Santana threw the first three innings and gave up one run while Jarrod Dyson, Perez and Carlos Santana all had three hits apiece in a 3-2 win.
Cardinals (7-7): Yadier Molina had two home runs among three hits and drove in four to lift St. Louis to a 9-4 win over Philadelphia (7-7). Paul DeJong and Nolan Arenado also went deep, and Paul Goldschmidt had two hits and scored twice.