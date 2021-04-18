(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both a part of 2-0 games on Sunday in MLB action.
Cardinals (7-8): St. Louis managed just two hits in a 2-0 loss to the Phillies (8-7). Aaron Nola struck out 10 in a complete game shutout for Philadelphia. Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong were the only two to reach safely for the Cardinals. John Gant (0-2) gave up two runs on five hits and five walks while striking out five in five innings to take the loss.
Royals (9-5): Salvador Perez delivered on a two-run home run to break a scoreless tie in the seventh, and Kansas City beat Toronto (7-9), 2-0. The home run was the fifth of the season for Perez, who also hit a walk-off home run on Saturday evening. Carlos Santana and Kyle Isbel added two hits apiece. Brady Singer went six shutout innings, allowing just two hits and walking three while striking out six. Kyle Zimmer (1-0) was the winning pitcher, and Greg Holland worked a clean ninth for his second save.