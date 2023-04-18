(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both lost again on Tuesday in MLB.
Kansas City Royals (4-14): The Royals were routed in yet another loss to the Rangers (11-6), 12-2. Salvador Perez doubled among two hits while Edward Olivares had two hits and Bobby Witt Jr. hit his second triple of the season. Brad Keller (2-2) walked five and gave up three runs in four innings to take the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (7-11): The Cardinals lost another game to the Diamondbacks (11-7), 8-7. Willson Contreras hit two home runs and drove in three while Paul Goldschmidt doubled, homered and scored twice for St. Louis. Tyler O’Neill pitched in two hits and two runs. Jordan Montgomery (2-2) gave up seven runs on 10 hits in four innings to take the loss.