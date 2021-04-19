(KMAland) -- The Cardinals routed the Nationals while the Royals fell to the Rays on Monday in MLB action.
Cardinals (8-8): The Cardinals hit five home runs and pounded 12 hits in a 12-5 win over the Nationals (5-9). Paul DeJong homered twice and drove in five while Paul Goldschmidt had one home run among three hits and drove in two. Justin Williams and Tommy Edman also went deep in the victory. Jack Flaherty (3-0) was the winning pitcher, throwing six innings and allowing five runs — two earned — on six hits and two walks while striking out five.
Royals (9-6): The Royals had just five hits in a 4-1 loss to the Rays (9-8). Carlos Santana hit safely twice while Michael A. Taylor, Nicky Lopez and Salvador Perez also had one hit. Jorge Soler drove in the lone run of the game for Kansas City with a ninth-inning sacrifice fly. Danny Duffy took the tough-luck loss, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and two walks in six innings while striking out eight. Duffy reached 1,000 career strikeouts in the process.