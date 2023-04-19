St. Louis Cardinals

(KMAland) -- The Cardinals rolled to a win to avoid a sweep while the Royals were crushed by the Rangers for a third straight day in MLB on Wednesday. 

St. Louis Cardinals (8-11): The Cardinals rolled to a 14-5 win over the Diamondbacks (11-8) to avoid a three-game sweep. Tommy Edman went 3-for-4 with a home run, triple, five RBI and three runs in the win. Nolan Gorman added a grand slam, and Dylan Carlson, Willson Contreras and Jordan Walker all had two hits. Carlson drove in two runs. Jake Wooford (1-2) was the winning pitcher with five innings of four-run ball.

Kansas City Royals (4-15): The Royals were crushed again by the Rangers (12-6), 12-3. Bobby Witt Jr. hit his third home run of the season while Vinnie Pasquantino and Franmil Reyes totaled two hits each. Brady Singer (1-2) struggled through five innings, allowing five runs on six hits while striking out four.

