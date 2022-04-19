(KMAland) -- The Royals took down the Twins behind a pair of home runs from Salvador Perez while the Cardinals handled the Marlins in MLB action on Tuesday.
Royals (4-5): Salvador Perez homered twice and Hunter Dozier cranked a go-ahead bomb in the sixth to lift the Royals over the Twins (4-7), 4-3. Nicky Lopez and Andrew Benintendi also had two hits each for Kansas City. Amir Garrett (1-0) started a run of four shutout innings of relief, going 1 2/3 frames and striking out two to get the win. Jake Brentz (0.2 IP), Collin Snider (0.1 IP), Scott Barlow (1 IP) and Josh Staumont (1 IP) also picked up key outs in relief of Carlos Hernandez (4.1 IP, 8 H, 3 R, BB). Staumont earned his second save of the season.
Cardinals (6-3): The Cardinals put up two runs each in the second and third innings to take a 5-1 win over the Marlins (4-6). Paul Goldschmidt, Albert Pujols and Tommy Edman all had two hits each, and Edman drove in two runs for St. Louis. Adam Wainwright (2-1) tossed 5 2/3 innings and struck out six while scattering five hits and giving up just one run to get the win. T.J. McFarland (1 IP), Ryan Helsley (1.1 IP) and Giovanny Gallegos (1 IP) followed with dominant relief performances.