(KMAland) -- The St. Louis Cardinals' offense shined in a win while the Royals suffered another loss on Sunday.
St. Louis Cardinals (2-1): The Cardinals were a 9-4 winner over Blue Jays (1-2). Nolan Gorman crushed two homers while Brendan Donovan and Alec Burleson also went deep. Gorman drove in four runs on two hits, Burleson plated two on three hits and doubled twice and Donovan drove in two. Nolan Arenado had one hit, one RBI and scored once. Paul Goldschmidt had two hits while Jordan Walker and Willson Contreras had doubles. Contreras' double was part of his two-hit day. Jordan Montgomery got the win. He struck out three on six hits with three earned runs in five innings.
Kansas City Royals (0-3): The Royals scored their first runs of the season, but it wasn't enough in a 7-4 loss to the Twins (0-3). Edward Olivares and Matt Duffy both hit homers as part of their two-hit, two-RBI games. Michael Massey had one hit and scored one run. Brad Keller took the loss after striking out six on five hits in 4 2/3 innings.