(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals both lost in MLB action on Tuesday.
Cardinals (8-9): The Nationals (6-9) rallied for two runs in the eighth to take a 3-2 win over St. Louis. Yadier Molina led the Cardinals offense with a double among two hits while Dylan Carlson and Austin Dean both drove in runs. Adam Wainwright allowed just one run in seven innings, striking out 10 in the process. Giovanny Gallegos (2-1) gave up two runs on three walks and a hit in the eighth to take the loss.
Royals (9-7): Tampa Bay (10-8) rolled to a 14-7 win over the Royals. Carlos Santana led the Kansas City offense with a double, a home run and three RBI while Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez also had a pair of hits. Brad Keller (1-2) lasted just 1 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on three hits and three walks.