(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both on the winning end of 2-0 contests on Wednesday night.
Royals (5-5): The Royals defense shined in a 2-0 win over the Twins. Adalberto Mondesi had the Royals’ only RBI while Whit Merrifield and Andrew Benintendi scored the runs, and Merrifield doubled. Nicky Lopez, Salvador Perez and Hunter Dozier added one hit each. Daniel Lynch took the win after allowing four hits and striking out two in five innings, and Scott Barlow earned the save.
Cardinals (7-3): Nolan Arenado’s two-run blast off Miami pitcher Anthony Bender gave the Cardinals a 2-0 win over the Marlins on Wednesday night. Tommy Edman had two hits, and Yadier Molina and Harrison Bader recorded one hit each. Genesis Cabrera was the winning pitcher, and Miles Mikolas struck out five and scattered four hits in five innings of shutout action. Giovanny Gallegos pitched the ninth inning and earned his third save of the season.