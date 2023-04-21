(KMAland) -- The Cardinals and Royals were both losers on Friday.
St. Louis Cardinals (8-12): The Mariners (9-11) were a 5-2 winner over the Cardinals. Jordan Walker had a double and drove in both runs. Alec Burleson and Nolan Arenado also had hits. Steven Matz took the loss after striking out seven on four hits and four earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.
Kansas City Royals (4-16): The Royals were victim of 11 Shohei Ohtani strikeouts in a 2-0 loss to the Angels (10-10). The offense produced three hits, which came from Bobby Witt. Jr, Edward Olivares and Vinnie Pasquantino. Ryan Yarbrough was the losing pitcher. He threw four innings.