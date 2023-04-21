Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 26F. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.