(KMAland) -- Neither the Royals nor the Cardinals scored in losses on Thursday.
Royals (5-6): The Royals couldn’t find a run in their 1-0 loss to the Twins. The offense had only three hits, which came from Bobby Witt Jr, Michael A. Taylor and Andrew Benintendi. Zack Greinke took the loss after allowing six hits and one earned run in five innings.
Cardinals (7-4): The Cardinals suffered a 5-0 loss to the Marlins on Thursday despite a 3-for-4 showing at the plate from Nolan Arenado. Dylan Carlson and Yadier Molina also had hits for the Cardinals. Jordan Hicks tossed three innings with two hits and three strikeouts, but ultimately took the loss.