(KMAland) -- The Cardinals beat the scuffling Reds, while the Royals dropped the first game of a West Coast swing.

Royals (5-7): A four-run fourth inning was the difference as the Royals fell to the Mariners 4-1 in the series opener. Seattle got two-RBI hits from Julio Rodriguez and Jarred Kelenic to jump out to the lead. Salvador Perez hit a solo homer in the eighth as the only offense for Kansas City. 

Cardinals (8-4): Paul Goldschmidt knocked in two runs and finished with three hits as the Cardinals handed Cincinnati their 10th straight, 4-2. Goldschmidt singled in the first and a run scored on an error and he followed that with a two-RBI single in the fourth. Lars Nootbaar also drove in a run. Steven Matz worked five innings to get the win, striking out six and scattering seven hits with just one earned run.

