(KMAland) -- The Royals won a wild battle with the Angels while the Cardinals lost again to the Mariners in MLB on Saturday.
Kansas City Royals (5-16): The Royals scored five in the top of the ninth to win a wild 11-8 game with the Angels (10-11). Matt Duffy had three hits and scored three runs while Hunter Dozier pitched in three hits and three RBI to lead the Kansas City offense, which had their season-high in runs. MJ Melendez tripled among two hits and drove in two. Zack Greinke gave up four runs on seven hits in the first five innings while Jose Cuas (1-0) was the winning pitcher. Scott Barlow earned his second save with a clean ninth that included two strikeouts.
St. Louis Cardinals (8-13): The Cardinals gave up a two-run lead late in losing a 5-4 meeting with the Mariners (10-11). Tommy Edman hit a home run in the ninth inning, finishing with two hits, while Alec Burleson and Willson Contreras added two hits apiece. Miles Mikolas got a no decision, throwing 5 1/3 innings and giving up three runs on five his. Zack Thompson (1-1) allowed two runs in just two-thirds of an inning to take the loss.