(KMAland) -- St. Louis beat the Reds again, while the Royals gave up a big inning to Seattle Saturday in MLB action.
Royals (5-8): Kansas City gave up a big eighth inning and fell to Seattle 13-7, despite their best offensive output of the year. Andrew Benintendi, Hunter Dozier and Bobby Witt Jr. all had two hits for the Royals. Carlos Santana connected on his first home run of the year.
Cardinals (9-4): Dakota Hudson delivered a strong outing and Paul Goldschmidt stayed hot, as the Cardinals beat Cincinnati 5-0. The win for St. Louis hands the Reds their 11th straight loss. Hudson tossed 6.2 innings, allowing no runs on just two hits with four strikeouts. Goldschmidt doubled in two runs as part of a two-hit day. Dylan Carlson added two hits and Tommy Edman scored twice.