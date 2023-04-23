(KMAland) -- The Cardinals scored the final five runs to beat the Mariners on Sunday while the Royals suffered another loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (9-13): The Cardinals put up one run in the third, three in the fourth and one in the seventh to beat the Mariners (10-12) 7-3. Paul DeJong, Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman each homered for the Cardinals. Gorman's homer was a three-run blast and part of his three-hit day. DeJong had three hits and drove in a run in his 2023 debut. Tyler O'Neill had one hit and one RBI. Jack Flaherty was the winning pitcher. He tossed six innings with nine strikeouts and three earned runs on five hits in six innings.
Kansas City Royals (5-17): The Angels (11-11) held off the Royals 4-3. Bobby Witt, Jr., MJ Melendez and Vinnie Pasquantino each belted solo homers in the loss. Pasquantino's dinger came as part of his two-hit day. Michael Massey also had two hits. Jordan Lyles took the loss. He struck out five on four hits with four earned runs in six innings.