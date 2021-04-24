(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both winners in MLB action on Friday.
Royals (11-7): The Royals used a four-run fifth to take a 6-2 win over the Tigers (7-13). Whit Merrifield and Andrew Benintendi had two hits each for Kansas City. Benintendi and Ryan O’Hearn both went deep behind Mike Minor (2-1), who struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings and gave up just two runs on four hits.
Cardinals (9-10): Cincinnati’s rally was too little and too late in a 5-4 win for St. Louis over the Reds (9-10). Yadier Molina doubled, homered and drove in two for St. Louis in the win while Kwang Hyun Kim (1-0) threw 5 2/3 innings, striking out eight and allowing just one run on five hits to get the win.