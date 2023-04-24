(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals both lost in MLB on Monday.
Kansas City Royals (5-18): The Royals dropped a tight battle with Arizona (13-11), 5-4. Vinnie Pasquantino led the Kansas City offense with three hits while Salvador Perez added a double among two hits and drove in two. Edward Olivares smacked his second home run, and Michael Massey pitched in two hits. Brad Keller threw four innings and allowed four runs on four hits and six walks. Aroldis Chapman (0-1) gave up one run in the eighth inning to take the loss.
St. Louis Cardinals (9-14): St. Louis dropped a 4-0 meeting with San Francisco (9-13). Brendan Donovan had two hits for the Cardinals, which finished with six hits as a team. Lars Nootbaar, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman and Tyler O’Neill also had one hit each. Jordan Montgomery (2-3) gave up one unearned run in six innings, striking out six and giving up just five hits in taking the tough-luck loss.