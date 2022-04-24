(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both losers in Sunday’s Major League Baseball action.
Royals (5-9): The Royals dropped a 5-4, 12-inning decision to the Mariners after a walk-off RBI single from Jesse Winker. Hunter Dozier homered while Salvador Perez and Cam Gallagher each doubled. Perez’s double was one of his two hits while Gallagher, Perez and Andrew Benintendi each had one RBI each. Joel Payamps was the losing pitcher, and Carlos Hernandez struck out four on six hits and three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.
Cardinals (9-5): The Cardinals only put up one run in a 4-1 loss to the Reds, who snapped an 11-game skid. Tyler O’Neill drove in the only run for the Cardinals on a double while Paul Goldschmidt also doubled as one of his two hits, and Harrison Bader added two knocks. Adam Wainright took the loss after striking out three on eight hits in five innings.