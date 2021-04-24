(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both victors in defensive battles on Saturday.
Kansas City (12-7): The Royals moved quickly in a 2-1 win over Detroit. Andrew Benintendi drove in a run. Jorge Soler, Hanser Alberto and Michael Taylor had hits. Brady Singer tossed seven innings, striking out eight and allowing only three hits.
St. Louis (10-10): The Cardinals beat the Reds 2-0. Dylan Carlson had three hits. Andrew Knizner and Nolan Arenado drove in the runs. Jon Gant threw six innings, struck out five, walked two and allowed only three hits in the win.