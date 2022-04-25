(St. Louis) -- The St. Louis Cardinals gave up five runs in the ninth inning of a 5-2 loss to the New York Mets on Monday.
The game was scoreless into the eighth inning until Tyler O’Neill plated two on a single for the Cardinals, but the lead was short-lived as the Mets took the lead on a Dominic Smith RBI and mounted five runs in the final frame.
Paul Goldschmidt had two hits for the Cardinals while Harrison Bader and Yadier Molina also had knocks.
Miles Mikolas struck out five on four hits in seven innings while Giovanny Gallegos took the loss for the Cardinals (9-6).