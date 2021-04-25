(KMAland) -- The Royals and Cardinals were both winners on Sunday in MLB action.
Royals (13-7): The Royals won their fourth straight behind another strong pitching performance in a 4-0 win over the Tigers (7-15). Danny Duffy struck out eight and allowed just four hits in five innings to move to 3-1 . Hunter Dozier homered, and Whit Merrifield, Andrew Benintendi and Michael A. Taylor all had two hits apiece in the win.
Cardinals (11-10): The Cardinals were 5-2 winners over the Reds (9-12). Dylan Carlson had three hits, and Tyler O’Neill smashed two home runs to lead the St. Louis offense. Jack Flaherty (4-0) remained perfect on the season with six strikeouts and just one run on three hits in seven innings. Alex Reyes worked the ninth to complete his fifth save.